During its speed trial, the Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express train went past the 180 kmph speed limit on Friday. Notably, the speed trail of the train was carried out at the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels, including the highest of 180 kmph.

Tweeting about the same, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw shared a video of the train running at multiple speed levels. "Vande Bharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 & 180 Kmph", he wrote. The Union Minister further shared some videos, hailing the speed mark of the train as the "speed of Atmanirbhar India".

Superior ride quality.

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2 pic.twitter.com/uYdHhCrDpy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 26, 2022

Vaishnaw in another video from inside the train also displayed the speed quality of the train where a glass filled with water stands stable as the train runs at the speed of 180 kmph.

Notably, during the preliminary check-up of the train, washing and cleaning were done in the washing pit, while all types of instruments and panels of the train were also checked before running the trials. On the other hand, the team of RDSO (Research, Design and Standards Organisation) also conducted detailed oscillation trials of a prototype rake of 16 coaches of the train set with a maximum test speed of 180 kmph with a newly designed Vande Bharat train set.

Vande Bharat trials

As India inches closer to the goal of running 75 Vande Bharat trains across the country, so far multiple phases of trials have been conducted in the Kota division. While the Phase I trial was carried out between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, the second was between Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, the third trial between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, the fourth and fifth trial on the down-line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and finally the sixth trial was conducted on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban.

It is pertinent to note that the Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India under the government's Make In India initiative. A semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train that does not have a separate engine.

Image: PTI