Vande Bharat's New Look Revealed, Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Inspired With 'Tricolour'

The Vande Bharat Express train’s new look has grabbed all the attention as soon as it was revealed during Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's visit at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Saturday. A video of the Union minister inspecting the new Vande Bharat train at the ICF, where the train is manufactured, has surfaced, wherein the new Vande Bharat train was seen in saffron and grey colour. When asked about the change in colour, Vaishnaw responded by saying that the new colour is inspired by ‘Tricolour’.

New Vande Bharat train to roll out this month, says source

As per sources, the manufacturing process has been meticulously executed and it has been ensured during the manufacturing that the train meets the highest quality standards. It is being said that the new colour composition will add an element to the designing of the train. The new coloured Vande Bharat train is expected to roll out later this month, says source.

Interacting with the media personnel, after the inspection of the Vande Bharat trains, the Railways minister said that after getting necessary feedback from the field unit, 25 modifications have been made in the Vande Bharat train so far. He said, “Whatever feedback we are getting from the field unit, we are incorporating it to improve the current infrastructure.”

Inspected Vande Bharat train production at ICF, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/9RXmL5q9zR — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 8, 2023

Pertinently, the Vande Bharat trains and their specifications are also designed and standardized by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), apart from the ICF.