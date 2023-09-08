Varanasi Court Extends ASI Survey At Gyanvapi Mosque By 8 More Weeks

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been granted eight more weeks of extension to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Friday. The Varanasi court on Friday extended the time period by eight more weeks following which the ASI will continue its further scientific survey in the mosque complex. The ASI had filed a petition on September 2 seeking an extension of the time, after the completion of the survey period.

The government counsel has confirmed the news about the grant of extension of time period. As per information, the court, while hearing the petition, dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and granted the additional time period to the ASI.

The ASI had sought extension of time on September 2

The team will now carry out the scientific survey at the mosque complex to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed on a structure of a Hindu temple. The Gyanvapi mosque premises is located beside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The order to continue the survey came up a day after the mosque committee on Thursday objected and stopped the team of ASI to conduct the survey at the mosque complex citing that the survey will only be allowed after the court’s order. A 29-member team of ASI had reached the mosque to conduct a survey on its 35th day.

The mosque committee members argued that the court had only given the survey permission till September 2. On the opposition of the mosque committee, the ASI officials said that the petition given to extend the period of the survey will be heard on Friday and also said that the court has not banned the survey. But even after a long debate, the members of the mosque committee did not agree and the team had to return.

Earlier, the ASI had filed a petition to extend the duration of the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi mosque complex by eight weeks. The hearing was earlier postponed due to the lawyers' strike in UP. During the last hearing on the petition, the Muslim side had raised objections regarding the removal of debris and soil at the site.