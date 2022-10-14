A district court in Varanasi has rejected Hindu side' petition for conducting a 'scientific investigation' of the 'Shivling', claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

District Judge AK Vishvesha in the order stated that since the Supreme Court on May 16 on May 16 ordered sealing of the place where 'Shivling' was reportedly allowed. Therefore, the plea for 'scientific investigation' cannot be allowed.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain". Arguments on the plea were completed on October 11.

Appearing for the Muslim side, advocate Mumtaz Ahmed said they told the district court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done. "If the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court," he said.

Earlier, the Muslim side had argued that the apex court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they had said.

The Muslim side had also stated that the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure of the Gyanvapi has nothing to do with it.