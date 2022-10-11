Varanasi Court To Pronounce Order On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' In Gyanvapi Case Today

The Varanasi court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday in regards to the plea filed by the Hindu side demanding carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi Mosques wazukhana or reservoir. The court earlier on October 7, deferred the pronouncement of an order on the Hindu side's plea and listed the matter for October 11 to hear the Muslim side.

Referring to the matter, Supreme Court and Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain informed Republic TV, "In the last hearing, the court sought a few clarifications from us as we are representing the four women petitioners. Following this, the Muslim side asked the honourable court for an opportunity to make their submissions to our clarifications."

"I think the Muslim side will make their submissions today and after their submissions are done, then the court will reserve its verdict and pass a judgement," the Supreme Court lawyer said, adding, "As of now, I cannot predict whether the verdict will be pronounced today or not but we are definitely on the verge of conclusion in the matter as far as ASI survey is concerned."

Elaborating on the process, the Hindu side lawyer said, "We have asked for the carbon dating of the wazu area and not the Shivling. So, when the ASI exercise will be conducted it will be held in various stages. The process will establish the age of the shivling."

Gyanvapi case

Earlier on October 7, a Varanasi court deferred the pronouncement of an order on the Hindu side's plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The next hearing was scheduled for October 11. Meanwhile, the district court on September 12 dismissed the plea challenging the maintainability of its suit.

Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha earlier held that the plea filed by Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.