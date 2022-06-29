Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Temple To Open Its Doors To Marriages Soon; Know More

In a recent update, people will now be able to get married at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple. According to sources, shehnais will soon resonate in Kashi Vishwanath and lord Shiva will also become a witness to the marriages.

Sunil Verma, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "Shehnais will soon resonate in Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Reportedly, the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has been preparing its complete blueprint to conduct marriages. The preparations for the same will commence in the coming few days."

However, there will be some restrictions on conducting marriages. According to sources, marriages will be conducted within the boundaries of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Rules and regulations will be laid down for conducting marriages in the temple.

Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sunil Kumar Verma, said that services are continuously increasing after the construction of the Vishwanath Dham. Under this, marriages and other social functions can be organised in the temple.

Moreover, the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration will provide halls to conduct marriages at a reasonable cost. Halls will be provided for all religious ceremonies at the temple.

Sunil Verma further said that whether it is Akshay Darshan or any other religious activity, the administration will organise the entire event. He further said that only general rules will be applied in the temple and no such activity will be allowed which is not religiously valid.

Karnataka launches Kashi Yatra scheme

On June 27, the Karnataka government gave its nod to the Kashi Yatra project offering cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the 30,000 pilgrims willing to take up a pilgrimage to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

In its order, the government authorised the religious endowment department commissioner to utilise Rs 7 crore sanctioned for the 'Kashi Yatra', as read out in the Budget speech by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai under the accounts head of 'Assistance to Manasa Sarovara Pilgrims'.

In a statement, the state Minister for Religious Endowment, Hajj and Wakf, Shashikala Jolle said that those willing to avail themselves of the benefit should be the native of Karnataka and have to furnish proof of their domicile of origin in Karnataka such as their voter ID, Aadhaar Card or ration card.