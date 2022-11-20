Varanasi: Locally Settled Tamils Term 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' As Unique Initiative

Narayan Dhanpati whose ancestors came here from Tamil Nadu decades ago and settled in the holy city on Sunday termed the ongoing 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme as a unique initiative to bring the cultures of the two regions together.

Dhanpati, who imparts training in religious rituals, was present at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University during a function that was part of the programme.

He also said that like the 'chaardhaam' yatra, Kashi yatra (pilgrimage) too has its own importance in south India.

Chandrashekhar Dravid, who claimed that his ancestors started living near Kedar Ghat in Kashi at least two centuries ago, said, "The connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu has been for many decades. In Tamil Nadu, there are places named as Sivakasi and Tenkasi. Even today, it is mandatory for the Tamil people to visit Kashi once in their lifetime." As part of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme, more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

During the month-long programme, an exhibition on handloom products, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisines, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be organised here.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the holy city is part of the prime minister's initiative of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' that aims to portray the unity among cultural diversity of various states and Union territories.