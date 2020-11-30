Varanasi Man Takes Pet Saint Bernard Dog For A Dip In Holy Ganga On Kartik Poornima

A Varanasi man brought his dog, a Saint Bernard, for a dip in Ganga river along with the rest of the family. Speaking to ANI, the man informed that he was heading to bathe in the Ganga river at Varanasi's Raj Ghat on the occasion of Kartik Poornima and decided to get his dog along as well. In a video the man can be seen carrying his Saint Bernard to the Ganga ghat and taking a dip in the holy river.

"We got him here for a dip in the river. We were all coming here for a dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Poornima so, we got him along as well. We live here only in Varanasi," said the man carrying his dog in his arms.

Varanasi all set for PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Monday to inaugurate a 73 km long six-lane Varanasi-Praygaraj national highway. This project, worth Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by about an hour. PM Modi will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project site as well as the Sarnath archaeological site. Varanasi is known for its grand celebration of Dev Deepawali which is celebrated on the Kartik Poornima (full moon of Hindu month of Kartik) and PM Modi will be attending the world-famous festival in the city during his visit.

Read | PM Modi To Inaugurate Widened NH Stretch, Attend Dev Deepawali In Varanasi On Monday

Read | SC Dismisses Sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur's Plea Opposing PM Modi's Election From Varanasi

Ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit, the District Magistrate Raj Sharma inspected the arrangements at the Raj Ghat. Speaking to ANI, he informed that all preparations have been completed for the grand event while adding that PM Modi will light the first lamp for Dev Deepawali this year.

Read | UP CM Visits Varanasi To Review Preparations For PM's Visit

Varanasi: Devotees take a holy dip in Ganga river at Raj Ghat on the occasion of #KartikPurnima. pic.twitter.com/xBlb767plI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Ghats of Varanasi decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit later today. pic.twitter.com/Zh0zrUKxYy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Varanasi: Laser show held at Chet Singh Ghat of the city on the occasion of Kartik Purnima pic.twitter.com/5T68KymXhL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2020

Read | PM Modi Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone Of Various Development Projects In Varanasi

(With inputs from ANI)