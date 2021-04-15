Varanasi Mandates Negative RT-PCR Reports To Enter Temples; Foreign Tourists Not Allowed

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi administration has made it mandatory to present a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to the three prominent temples in the district, said the Divisional Commissioner Deepal Agarwal on Wednesday. These three temples are Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple and Annapurna Temple," Agrawal added,

Stating that the people will have to present a negative RT-PCR report to lodge in the city's hotels as well, the Divisional Commissioner while speaking to ANI said, "Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than three days to enter Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple. We'll implement it for hotels also."

Varanasi issues new restrictions for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma in an advisory said, "We appeal to domestic and international tourists planning to visit Varanasi to cancel their trip this month because of the unprecedented Covid infections." Earlier on March 31, the city had recorded 116 new cases in a day and had 550 active cases. Yesterday, the daily rise was at 1,585. As of now, a night curfew has been imposed in the city and the people have been banned from entering ghats along the Ganga between 4 pm and 6 am.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded over 7,44,021 positive cases, out of which 6,22,810 have recovered, while 9,376 have died. As per the latest reports, in the last 24 hour, 20,439 new cases, 4,517 fresh recoveries and 67 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,11,835.

Meanwhile, India so far has recorded over 1,40,74,564 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,24,29,564 have recovered, while 1,73,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries and 1,038 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 14,71,877.

(Image: PTI)