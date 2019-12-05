'Happy Fridges' Installed Across Varanasi To Ensure No One Sleeps On An Empty Stomach

In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, an NGO, Feeding India, has installed six 'Happy Fridges' across Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city. People in the city can volunteer to store fresh food in the refrigerator which can then be taken by those in need.

"We will monitor the refrigerators daily to ensure that the food is safe for consumption," Akanksha Singh of Feeding India said. The fridges installed at the prominent locations are coming in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others. Members of Varanasi Mahanagar Udyog Vypar Mandal said that they will take care of the refrigerators, too. "We will also look after the process of collection and distribution of food. If someone is unable to come and deposit the food here, they can contact us. Our people will go and collect food from them," they said.

READ: After govt outlaws e-cigarettes, NGOs to move SC seeking ban on traditional cigarettes

READ: Bolsonaro vs NGOs: Amazon town becomes ground zero for spat

In a similar initiative last month, a happy fridge was installed in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The fridge was installed in prominent locations that came in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others.

"We have installed two Happy Fridges at two locations in the city, almost all of us at times throw away the extra food cooked in our households into waste. This could alternatively be used to provide a one-time meal for the needy," Shyama Singh, city in-charge of the NGO said.

Furthermore, Singh said that people who are interested can deposit the food themselves or call up volunteers of Feeding India to collect food from their homes. Such efforts that positively affect the community have been on the rise lately, as earlier this month the Southern Western Railway had installed a public refrigerator at Hubli Junction in Karnataka to avoid the wastage of food.

READ: Uddhav Thackeray holds review meeting of ongoing development projects in Maharashtra

READ: 14,500 NGOs banned by govt from receiving foreign funds

(With Inputs from ANI)