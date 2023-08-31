Various Initiatives Taken By Arunachal Govt For Women Empowerment: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said various initiatives have been taken by his government during its seven-year rule for women empowerment. He said empowering women helps empower the whole society. "When we empower women, we empower the whole society. When we uplift and support them, we're unlocking boundless potential for progress and equality," Khandu wrote in X, formerly Twitter.

"Glad to have gone the extra mile in enabling our Naari Shakti to break barriers, challenge norms, and create a future where every woman's voice and choice matter," he also said. The CM said so far 67,280 women have been mobilized into 8,410 SHGs and Rs 14 crore bank credit has been extended to them. 60,000 bank accounts have been opened and Rs 1 lakh has been fixed deposit each in bank accounts of 500 SHGs.

He said as much as 50 per cent of schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal are earmarked for SHGs. Under the Dulari Kanya Yojana, an amount of 25,000 has been kept as fixed deposit in the accounts of 8,371 girls born during the Golden Jubilee year. Moreover, an amount of Rs 10,000 each has been kept as fixed deposit for girl child, payable to them after passing class 12 exams, Khandu said. The CM reiterated his government's resolve to maintain the momentum of women empowerment in the state with the support of all stakeholders.