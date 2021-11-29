Varun Gandhi Calls For Action Against Education Mafia Following UPTET 2021 Paper Leak

Following reports of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination paper leak, BJP MP Varun Gandhi sought action against the education mafia and its political backers on Monday. "UPTET exam paper leak is like playing with the future of lakhs of youth. Action on small fish of this swamp will not work. Government should take strict action against the education mafia and their political patrons. Most of the educational institutions are owned by political influencers, when will action be taken against them?" BJP MP tweeted in Hindi.

Due to an alleged paper leak, the UPTET 2021 examination scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled. According to Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, at least 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the UPTET 2021 paper leak.

The case will be examined by the Special Task Force (STF), according to Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi. "The paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said.

In the major development, three more suspects have been apprehended in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The three accused were found with a car, 50 photocopies of the question paper, and Rs 17,000 on Monday, according to the police. During questioning, they admitted to being engaged in 60 such cases and receiving Rs 50,000 apiece for clearing papers, according to police. According to police, a case has been filed against the four accused in Shamli under various sections 420, 467, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gangster Act and NSA to be imposed on culprits

On Sunday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a case will be filed under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act against those engaged in the document leak case. The government will take or demolish the properties of individuals implicated in the crime, according to the chief minister. Speaking at a function in Deoria district, Yogi Adityanath on November 28 said, "A question paper was leaked. I issued an order to cancel the examination and arrest the entire racket".

Yogi said, "Instructions have been given to arrest the gang leaking UPTET paper. Prompt action is being taken to identify the culprits. By registering a case against the culprits under the Gangster Act, their property will also be confiscated." Yogi Adityanath promised UPTET aspirants that they will be provided with free transportation and that they will not be charged any additional fees.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash