Vava Suresh Health Update: Renowned Snake Catcher Now Out Of Ventilator Support

In a positive update, famous snake catcher Vava Suresh's health is now getting better, as he is now without ventilator support and responding to treatment. However, doctors have recommended continuing his stay in ICU for 24-48 hrs. Suresh was bitten by a cobra in Kerala's Kottayam district on Monday.

Vava Suresh's doctor from Kottayam medical college hospital updates on his health condition:

Vava Suresh is now without ventilator support. He's talking to doctors/nurses & responding to medicines. His condition improved. Doctors have recommended continuing his stay in ICU for 24-48 hrs: Dr Jayakumar TK, Superintendent,Govt medical college-hospital, Gandhinagar, Kottayam — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

How Vava Suresh suffered Cobra bite

The renowned snake catcher from Kerala suffered tragedy during one of his snake rescue operations. According to the initial local media reports, approximately at 4.30 p.m. on Monday, January 31, the accident took place while he was attempting to put the cobra safely inside a gunny bag after capturing it.

Suresh was trying to catch the snake from a residence in Kurichy village, near Changanacherry, as per local media reports. The 48-year-old was bitten on the right leg and transported to a Kottayam private hospital. 10 minutes before he arrived at the hospital, he fell unconscious. Local media reported that his pulse rate dropped to the 20s. He was eventually sent to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

In the initial stage, his health was sounded to be critical when Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, informed that the medical bills of Suresh would be covered by the state. Minister V.N. Vasavan had also visited the snake rescuer at the hospital. On February 1, it was reported that Suresh's health condition had improved after 18 hours.

Who is Vava Suresh?

Suresh became well-known in Kerala for responding quickly to queries from individuals who had seen snakes in their houses or backyards. He captures the reptiles and releases them into the forest. In addition to this, earlier in the month of August 2021, at Kollam, Kerala police conducted an unusual dummy experiment to establish the infamous Uthra Murder Case using a cobra snake.

As per media reports, a native of Anchal in Kollam, Uthra was murdered by her husband, Sooraj who allegedly killed his wife with the use of a snake. The event occurred on May 7, 2020.

The cobra snake dummy experiment was used to determine the depth and variations in the wounds detected on the victim's body. Her body had two bite marks in the same location. The purpose of the dummy experiment was to duplicate the event in order to see if the snake would bite the same spot repeatedly.

(With agency inputs)