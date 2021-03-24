Supreme Court Asks Param Bir To Move HC For Probe On Anil Deshmukh; Remarks On Falling-out

Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday seized a printer from suspended constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested yesterday in the Mansukh Hiren death case. As per sources, this printer was allegedly used to print the threat letter that was placed in the gelatin-laden Scorpio outside industrialist Mukhesh Ambani's residence on February 25. A diary and some other documents have also been seized which are currently being taken for further analysis by the investigation agency to their Thane office.

On Monday, ATS had confirmed that constable Vinayak Shinde, who is considered to be the major accomplice of prime accused suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was 'actively' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. It had revealed that Shinde had met Vaze at the CIU office at the Mumbai Police Headquarters a day before Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa creek.

Notably, constable Vinayak Shinde, is a suspended police constable who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 for allegedly encountering Lakhanbhai at Versova. He has been on parole since May 2020.