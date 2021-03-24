Supreme Court Asks Param Bir To Move HC For Probe On Anil Deshmukh; Remarks On Falling-out

Quick links:
The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Kaul and Justice Subhash Reddy on Wednesday directed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to approach the Bombay HC under Article 226 to seek a CBI probe into the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh. Hearing the plea on Wednesday, the SC bench noted that 'things were fine between the two personas until something erupted in public' and remarked that the matter was 'quite serious'. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the SC bench that they would move Bombay HC on Wednesday afternoon and requested for the matter to be taken up on Thursday. The Court also denied a request made by an applicant Amritpal Singh seeking a live telecast of the case, due to wide political ramifications.
Representing former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh, advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the SC that they would move Bombay High Court by Wednesday afternoon and asked the apex court to direct the HC to take the matter up on Thursday
The SC bench led by Justice Kaul asked the petitioner (Param Bir Singh) to approach the Bombay HC under Artice 226 toi demand a probe from an investigation agency and noted that the HC had wide powers to do so.
Justice Kaul remarked that things seemed to be fine between the two personas until something erupted in public glare and that now allegations are being made by both parties.
the SC bench hearing Param Bir Singh's plea asked advocate Mukul Rohatgi why the Bombay HC can't hear the matter under Article 226. Advocate Rohatgi points out that Param Bir Singh's transfer was not on administrative grounds and says that it is rare that a police commissioner was removed in such a manner
Justices SK Kaul and R Subhash Reddy ask 'what is applicability' and why 'the person hasn’t even been impleaded as a party' to which Param Bir Singh's advocate and former A-G Mukul Rohatgi replies that regarding maintainability, Article 32 plea can be maintained where Art 226 can be maintained.
The Supreme Court has begun the hearing in Param Bir Singh's plea seeking an impartial CBI probe in the alleged corrupt malpractices oh Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Param Bir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh of abusing his power as Home Minister for calling and directly instructing police officers for 'extorting money from establishments across Mumbai and from other sources' and for interfering in investigations. Param Bir Singh demanded a fair CBI investigation to probe Anil Deshmukh's abuse of the office of Home Minister. Further, Param Bir Singh also informed SC that he had shared the details of Anil Deshmukh's alleged malpractice with CM Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders of the government.
In his plea, Param Bir Singh makes the following allegations, among others:
Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday seized a printer from suspended constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested yesterday in the Mansukh Hiren death case. As per sources, this printer was allegedly used to print the threat letter that was placed in the gelatin-laden Scorpio outside industrialist Mukhesh Ambani's residence on February 25. A diary and some other documents have also been seized which are currently being taken for further analysis by the investigation agency to their Thane office.
On Monday, ATS had confirmed that constable Vinayak Shinde, who is considered to be the major accomplice of prime accused suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was 'actively' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. It had revealed that Shinde had met Vaze at the CIU office at the Mumbai Police Headquarters a day before Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa creek.
Notably, constable Vinayak Shinde, is a suspended police constable who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 for allegedly encountering Lakhanbhai at Versova. He has been on parole since May 2020.
