Vazegate: NIA Makes Massive Recovery From Mithi Riverbed; Here's A List Of Its Findings

Making breaking headway in the scandalous Vazegate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered multiple possible pieces of electronic evidence from Bandra's Mithi River. Earlier in the day, the central agency had taken ex-Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze to the Mithi River bridge in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex for evidence recovery. During more than 3-hour long search operations helmed by 11 divers, the NIA recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, two hard disks, and 2 number plates which were allegedly thrown into the river as part of 'evidence destruction' by Vaze's aide API Riyaz Kazi.

The divers also recovered a laptop with its screen damaged and a printer amongst other things that were allegedly thrown into the river. Notably, Republic Media Network has learnt that both the number plates carry the same number which belongs to a vehicle that was stolen nearly a year ago from Aurangabad. The number has allegedly also been blacklisted by the RTO.

Here's everything recovered by the NIA from the Mithi River:

2 CCTV DVRs

2 CPUs

2 hard disks

1 laptop

1 printer

2 number plates of the same number

Kazi's role under scanner

Earlier in the day, a CCTV footage at a number plate shop was accessed by Republic TV in which now-suspended Mumbai Police API Riyaz Kazi was seen entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and have a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He was also seen taking away DVDs and a computer from the shop, which he later allegedly destroyed at the Mithi river. Riyaz Kazi was previously summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police's ATS in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3, invoking UAPA against Vaze. Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also seized several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site.

