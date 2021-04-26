Vazegate: NIA Seizes White Polo Car 'used' By Sunil Mane On Day Of Mansukh Hiren's Death

In the latest development to the Vazegate scandal, the NIA has seized another vehicle that was allegedly used on the night of Mansukh Hiren’s death. A white Volkswagen polo car was seized by the NIA on Monday that was allegedly used by suspended inspector Sunil Mane, who is the latest arrest in the case.

NIA sources claim that this car was used by the cop to take businessman Hiren to the Mumbra Retibunder creek where he was found dead on March 4. The vehicle is being checked for traces of chloroform or other similar clues indicating that Hiren was allegedly killed in the same car.

NIA sources said that Mane had borrowed the car from a local dealer on the pretext of going out of the station. Moreover, he changed three fake number plates on the car on his way to the alleged murder spot. The number plates have also been seized from the dealer.

During interrogation, Mane had confessed to meeting Hiren on the night of his death. The agency is trying to trace every piece of evidence that will help them crack the case and find out Mane’s involvement in the crime.

Sunil Mane and Antilia bomb scare case

Sunil Mane was arrested by the NIA on April 23 in relation to the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases after interrogation. NIA secured the custody of Mane till April 28 while suspended API Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi were sent to judicial custody till May 5.

Sources informed that NIA conducted raids at Sunil Mane's offices in Andheri and Kandivali in Mumbai on Monday morning and seized a red car along with some documents, sources informed. Earlier on Sunday, he was taken to various locations related to the crime including suburban Andheri and the Mumbra creek as part of the probe.

It is suspected that Mane was present at the meeting between Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi at Chakala and was allegedly involved in passing on SIM cards to other officials involved in the case. Sources claim that he also pressurised Hiren to take the blame for the Antilia bomb scare.

The explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiren, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed that it had been stolen from his possession.