Vazegate: NIA Takes Into Custody Mystery Woman Who Accompanied Sachin Vaze; Conducts Raids

In a breaking development in the Vazegate scandal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took into custody the mystery woman in connection with suspended API Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. NIA sleuths picked up Meena George - the woman who kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted at luxury hotel Trident with the now-suspended API - was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. Meena George was absconding for the past few days following which she was taken into NIA custody and was interrogated by a separate team after being brought to the NIA office.

As per sources, NIA interrogated the owner of the apartment in Mira Road that was rented out to Meena George while raids were carried out at the premises to gather evidence. The mystery woman in question - now identified as Meena George, as per sources - was spotted along with Sachin Vaze in the CCTV footage of 5-star hotel Trident with a cash counting machine. A total of 5 bags were checked in at hotel Trident on February 16. According to the CCTV footage examined by the probe agencies, Sachin Vaze had entered the hotel first and then the lady followed. Thus the mystery woman had stayed in the hotel for 2-days.

Republic TV accesses details of Sachin Vaze's 5-star hotel stay

In another explosive lead, Republic TV further learnt that Sachin Vaze's luxury stay in the 5-star hotel was allegedly funded by a businessman who runs a tours and travels company. Investigation into this matter reveals that the businessman had paid around Rs 13 lakh to Sachin Vaze after the latter had contacted him in connection to a pending case at Kanjurmarg Police Station. Sources from the probe agencies reveal that Vaze had asked the businessman to put in a request in the Police Station for the transfer of his case to the Crime Branch and in return he had asked the businessman to make arrangements for his stay in the luxury hotel. The businessman, as per sources, had offered three options- Taj in Colaba, Trident and Oberoi at Nariman Point. Out of these three options, the ex-API had chosen to stay in Trident, which was charging around Rs 10,000 per night. The businessman had given Vaze Rs 13 lakh for the same.

Republic accesses Sachin Vaze's fake Aadhaar card

Earlier on Tuesday, Republic TV had accessed Sachin Vaze's fake Aadhaar card, which he had used to check-in the 5-star hotel, Trident, in Mumbai on February 16. The date of birth mentioned in the Aadhaar card is "1972" and the picture is that of Vaze from his younger days. NIA sources on Monday told Republic TV that the conspiracy of the Antilia bomb scare was hatched in February when Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was staying in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. They added that Vaze stayed in the hotel using a fake ID card in the name of "Sadashiv", for which proof has been accessed by Republic. Moreover, Vaze purportedly went to this hotel in an Innova on February 16 and left on February 20 in a Land Cruiser. As per sources, these vehicles used by Vaze are among those seized by the NIA and are visible in the CCTV recording. One more care linked to Vazegate has been seized on Tuesday, taking the total up to 6.

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on March 24 after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. On March 25, Vaze's NIA custody was extended till April 3. Meanwhile, the NIA also secured the custody of Shinde and Gaur till April 7 in the Hiren death case.