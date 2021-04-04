Vazegate: NIA Takes Sachin Vaze To Multiple Locations In Mumbai, Conducts Late-night Raids

After the special NIA court extended Sachin Vaze's custody till April 7, the central investigating agency conducted late-night raids on Saturday, in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe of the Antilia bomb scare and mysterious death case of Mansukh Hiren. The NIA raided several locations across Andheri, Wadala, Chakala and Marol - where Vaze was suspected to have held meetings with other police officials.

As per sources, the raids were conducted from 10 pm on Saturday to nearly 4 am on Sunday morning by an NIA team that took Sachin Vaze along. More details are awaited over any recoveries or seizures made during the raids conducted by the investigating agency.

NIA probes Vaze's bank accounts

As per sources, in its probe into the Antilia bomb scare, the NIA has learnt that the tainted Mumbai Police cop had a joint bank account in Versova along with a mystery women, identified as Meena George. The account had over Rs 26 lakh in it till March 8 - just days after Mansukh Hiren's death, sources said. Sources have further revealed that post-Sachin Vaze's arrest by NIA, the cash in the joint account was withdrawn.

As of now, the NIA is investigating whether Meena George, who was allegedly managing funds for Sachin Vaze helped him divert the purported 'extortion money' or not and where did all the money go. The mystery woman, who allegedly kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was seemingly spotted at luxury hotel Trident where Vaze was staying before the Antilia bomb scare plot, is currently being interrogated by the NIA.

Sachin Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 pm, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 am, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He later sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - a judicial probe has been ordered while the case has also been heard by the Bombay HC which will pronounce its order on Monday.