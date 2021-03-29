Vazegate: Owner Of Car Whose Number Plates Were Recovered Claims It Was Stolen In Nov 2020

The number plates recovered from the Mithi river by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare belongs to a car owned by Aurangabad resident Vijay Madhukar Nade, it was revealed on Monday. Besides a pair of number plates, the agency also retrieved one laptop, one printer, two hard discs, two CPUs, two DVRs and other material allegedly thrown in the river by suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. Revealing that his car was stolen from Aurangabad on November 16, 2020, Nade maintained that an FIR was registered the very next day after which the inquiry commenced.

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that the aforesaid number plates have been blacklisted since November 2020. Moreover, Vaze's associate Riyazuddin Kazi is under the scanner after being caught on CCTV entering a number plate shop before leaving with DVRs and a computer. Kazi, who has been extensively grilled by the agency, reportedly collected the DVR of CCTVs installed in the housing society where Vaze resided on February 27. It is suspected that it was collected to destroy evidence that could implicate Vaze.

Speaking to the media, the stolen car's owner Vijay Madhukar Nade said, "My car was stolen from Chhatrapati Nagar, Aurangabad. My car was stolen on the 16th. On the 17th, an FIR was filed in the City Chowk Police Station. The inquiry is going on. I had completed the procedure". He added, "I am myself worried as to how my car went there after being stolen here". READ | NIA takes Sachin Vaze to Mithi River, evidence 'destroyed' recovered from riverbed | Watch

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on Wednesday after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. On March 25, Vaze's NIA custody was extended till April 3.