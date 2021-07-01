Vazegate Scandal: PMLA Court Sends Anil Deshmukh's Aides To ED Custody Till July 6

A Special PMLA Court on Thursday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 6. This development comes after the ED requested the PMLA Court to extend their custody by five more days given their alleged involvement in the Rs 4 crore money trail that the investigation agency is currently tracing.

ED arrests Anil Deshmukh's personal assistants

As per the ED, Kundan Shinde, who is said to be Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant served as the middleman between former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze and Deshmukh in the extortion racket. The ED told the sessions court, that a total of Rs 4 crores collected by Vaze from various establishments was given to Kundan Shinde who passed it on to Anil Deshmukh. Another man who aided the operation is Sanjeev Palande, who is said to be the personal secretary of Deshmukh. The man is also said to be an accomplice in handling the illegal money trail from Sachin Vaze.

The illegal money is said to have been funneled through a charitable trust that was being used to route the 20 crore money trail. Several Kolkata-based shell companies have also been named as a part of this extortion racket. Moreover, Rs 10 crores was allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom. On June 26, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande were sent to the ED custody till July 1.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh along with Sachin Vaze have been accused of 'extorting money' from various establishments in Mumbai by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months who had 'set a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. The former Home Minister had skipped his previous summons by the investigation agency on June 26 and sought more time.