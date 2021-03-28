Vazegate Shockers At Next Level With Riverbed Recoveries: Questions Now At Centre Stage

Amid the shocking evidence recovery by the NIA from Mumbai's Mithi riverbed on Sunday afternoon, questions arise regarding ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's involvement in the alleged 'evidence destruction'. A team of 11 divers has recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disks, 1 laptop, 1 printer, 2 number plates (bearing the same number), and more electronic devices in a more than 2-hour long search operation, while Sachin Vaze was taken to the spot by the NIA officials. Vaze and his aide API Riyaz Kazi are under both ATS and NIA scanner for alleged 'evidence destruction' in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Questions the recovery raises

What evidence was being destroyed?

NIA had already seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office, along with several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. With the recovery of more electronic devices like 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disks, 1 laptop, and 1 printer from the Mithi riverbed, questions arise as to what evidence was being destroyed.

NIA has also claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. Apart from this, reports state that a DVR has been missing from the Mumbai police commissioner's office. With the recovery of multiple DVRs from the riverbed, questions arise as to what was in it that was being destroyed.

Why use 'fake number plates'?

Vaze's aide Kazi was spotted on CCTV taking DVRs, computer from a number plate shop. With the recovery of two number plates - bearing the same number, questions arise as to why Vaze and his aide were allegedly using fake number plates. Sources report that the number plate recovered is registered in Aurangabad and was reported stolen, hence blacklisted on November 17, 2020. With several luxury cars in possession of Vaze, questions arise as to why Vaze and his aide allegedly dabbled in fake license plates.

When was evidence 'destroyed' and why?

NIA sources report that Sachin Vaze has allegedly confessed that some pieces of evidence were tossed into Mithi river. Moreover, NIA sources state that the recovered DVR are from Vaze's housing society where the Scorpio (which was found with explosives outside Antilia) was parked between February 17-24. Sources state that the evidence which were recovered from the riverbed were in Vaze's custody till Mansukh Hiren's death.

With such strong links to the alleged crime, questions arise as to the timing of the alleged destruction of evidence. While Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 (when Mansukh Hiren was killed) was a ruse, Vaze's movement during those days are now under the scanner. As most pieces of evidence recovered have been damaged, recovery of data from these devices may throw light regarding to why Vaze and his aides allegedly tried to destroy evidence and who else was involved in it.