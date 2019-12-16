The Debate
Delhi: VC Of Jamia University Clarifies On The Student Protests Against CAA

General News

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia University spoke about the protestors who clashed with the police on Sunday, clarified that innocent students were dragged in attack

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Vice-Chancellor of Millia Islamia University on Sunday spoke about the protest which took place outside the Jamia University and clarified that the protesters did not include the university students. She added that the protests marched from one of the neighbouring colonies, where they had a clash with the police and the people rushed back, breaking into the gates of Jamia University. The VC said that they entered the university library and the police attacked the students, mistaking them for the protestors. 

