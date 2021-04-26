Vedanta Commits To Produce 1000 MT Oxygen For Tamil Nadu; Kamal Hassan Opposes Reopening

Heeding Tamil Nadu govt's order to reopen its defunct Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Tuticorin, Vedanta Limited on Monday issued a statement committing its entire oxygen production capacity of 1000 tonnes to the state. Vedanta stated that it was working with experts on how best to resolve the logistics of dispatching medical-grade oxygen to critical areas in Tamil Nadu on priority. The govt has allowed Vedanta to reopen its copper plant for 4 months to produce medical Oxygen amid shortage.

MNM opposes reopening Vedanta plant

Opposing the govt's decision, MNM chief Kamal Haasan issued a statement asking, "Is there no other plant apart from Vedanta Sterlite Copper plant for producing oxygen in Tamil Nadu? Tamil Nadu is capable of producing 400 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen per day and the demand is 240 metric tons. Tamil Nadu has the capacity and facility to store 1200 tons of oxygen."

He added, "Oxygen can be produced in any factory. In Gujarat, the Banas Milk Co-operative Society has set up an oxygen plant in just 72 hours and started production. Many states in India are self-sufficient in oxygen production. Experts say the real problem is that there are no supply facilities to carry oxygen to where it is needed. Therefore, it is not appropriate to open the Sterlite plant to produce oxygen."

Tamil Nadu govt allows reopening Vedanta plant for 4 months

The Tamil Nadu government led by Edappadi Palaniswami on April 26 gave permission to Vedanta Group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin for 4 months to produce oxygen amidst the looming O2 crisis across the country. AIADMK along with its alliance parties as well as the Opposition endorsed the reopening of the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin. The resolution was passed after widespread consultation that included eight recognised popular political parties, namely, the AIADMK, the DMK, BJP, PMK, Vaiko's DMDK and other left parties, who all jointly endorsed the temporary and conditional reopening of the copper plant for oxygen production to meet the country's desperate oxygen demands. The all-party meeting which lasted for two hours in the State capital comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of Vedanta's plea to open the unit to produce 1,000 MT of oxygen.

What is the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest?

The Sterlite Copper plant has been in operation in Tuticorin since 1997 and has been punctuated by controversies through the years. The fresh protests in 2018 were triggered by the company's plan to expand its Brownfield plant in Tuticorin, which entailed doubling the capacity of the copper smelter plant to 8 lakh tonnes per year. The controversy was triggered after activists protested the plant and argued that the pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and industrial effluents affected the surrounding area, thereby demanding its permanent closure. Madras High Court ordered to shut the unit in May 2018, after widespread protests over environmental concerns that also tragically led to the death of 13 protestors who died as a result of police firing.