Veena Reddy Takes Over As First Indian-American Mission Director For USAID: All About Her

Veena Reddy has taken over as the new mission director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID). She is the first Indian-American to hold the position. According to a statement released by the US embassy on Thursday, Reddy will manage USAID's operations in India and Bhutan as mission director.

Today we are pleased to welcome @usaid_india’s new Mission Director Veena Reddy. She will lead the U.S. government’s development efforts in India & Bhutan and advance our shared values. https://t.co/6mMRwe4im7 pic.twitter.com/0UkFcqcjwF — USAID India (@usaid_india) August 5, 2021

Reddy said that "For the past seven decades, the USAID has partnered with the people and Government of India to build a peaceful and prosperous society. During that time, our partnership has evolved, and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship. The challenges faced by all during the COVID-19 pandemic have taken an enormous human and economic toll on India and beyond. I am confident that with the strength and warmth of the US-India partnership, we will continue to move forward on the road to prosperity."

Atul Keshap, the US Ambassador to India, expressed his delight and admiration that another Indian American will oversee a crucial Mission component, highlighting Indian Americans' achievements in all aspects of American life.

Who is Veena Reddy?

Veena Reddy comes with a strong background in development and diplomacy. She is the first Indian American to oversee USAID in India and Bhutan. She was born in Andhra Pradesh, India. She has considerable experience as a US foreign service officer, having served as the Mission Director for USAID in Cambodia, the Deputy Mission Director for USAID in Haiti, and an Assistant General Counsel for USAID's Asia and Middle East programmes in Washington, D.C. Before joining the federal government, she has worked as a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles. Reddy has a doctorate in law from Columbia University School of Law and an M.A. and B.A. from the University of Chicago.

USAID to assist India to achieve development goals

According to the embassy, the USAID is committed to assisting India in achieving its development goals, including clean energy and environmental reform, combating climate change, improving health, encouraging inclusive economic growth, and bolstering the COVID-19 response. In recognition of India's leadership, USAID is collaborating with the Indian government, private industry, and civil society to test and scale innovative development solutions in India and regionally and worldwide.

