Veer Savarkar In DU Syllabus: Congress Compares Greats, Icon's Family Celebrates

A political faceoff erupted after Delhi University added a paper on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in semester V of the undergraduate political science syllabus. This inclusion replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi which was first shifted to Semester VII. However, after opposition, the paper on Gandhi was moved to Semester IV.

Questioning Delhi University's move, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "What will they teach as far as Savarkar is concerned? I think more than 86 thousand people were imprisoned in Port Blair. He was not the only one imprisoned, many died. They martyred themselves. They sacrificed more than him. Six times he had tendered an apology to the British that he will serve the British. Not only that, he also drew a pension."

"What perception will students have? What will impact on their mind that they are reading about a person as a hero but he was not a hero... They excluded Muhammad Iqbal who wrote 'Sare Jahan se acha, Hindustan hamara'," the former MP added.

Great news: Savarkar's grandson

VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar called the inclusion of the paper on the Hindutva ideologue "great news." He said semester V will give a great opportunity for students to learn directly 'How to analyse politics' and about 'international relations'.

"This is great news indeed. Veer Savarkar was not only a great revolutionary, patriot, social reformer, writer, and author, but he was also a brilliant political thinker. He used to analyse the present in view of the past and predict the future. Unfortunately, our country ignored his warnings about the future, including the possibility of partition. It is a great opportunity for students to learn directly 'How to analyse politics' and about 'international relations'.

He added, "Savarkar had a great perspective on international relations. He also used to say that international relations should be based on mutual needs. "

Alok Pandey, one of the members of the Academic Council, said, "On May 8, during the first meeting of the Academic Council, I was shocked to see Semester V on 'Understanding Savarkar' instead of 'Understanding Gandhi'...On May 26 meeting, I said that I have no problem with Savarkar being included syllabus but I'm against the exclusion of Gandhi."