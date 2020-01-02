Savarkar's Grandson Rubbishes Congress Booklet, Dares Uddhav To Act Against Rahul Gandhi

Rubbishing the claims made in a Seva Dal booklet on Veer Savarkar, his grandson Ranjeet on Thursday dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate legal action against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Seva Dal. He clarified that Savarkar received dole from the British just like any other person who was under house arrest. Moreover, he alleged that Congress was insulting Savarkar for political gain.

Ranjeet Savarkar remarked, “The news about Savarkar taking a salary from the British is false. He was under house arrest. And as per the jail norms, he would get a dole and not pension. Everyone who was in house arrest would receive this dole. All the literature written is absolutely baseless. There is no truth in it. We have started legal proceedings as well." He continued, "Congress is badmouthing Savarkar for its political gain. It is my appeal to Uddhav Thackeray that you should take cognizance and start legal action on behalf of the government. He has repeatedly said that Shiv Sena will hit the streets in the honour of Savarkar.” He added, “He should initiate legal action against Rahul Gandhi and Seva Dal. It should say that it will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar for the sake of power.”

What the Congress booklet claims

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

Shiv Sena's flip-flop over Savarkar

Recently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison. Being an ally of Congress, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Gandhi’s remark.

However, party MP Sanjay Raut indirectly hit out at the Congress party. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Saamana, he dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison. Contending that it had become a fashion for those having no contribution in the freedom struggle to question Savarkar, he claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru had not gone through the torment faced by the likes of Savarkar.

