Vehicle operators can secure All-India tourist permits through online portal from April 1

Under a new scheme launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday, any tourist vehicle operator may now apply online for an 'All India Tourist Authorization/Permit'. The permit will be issued within 30 days of the submission of an application along with relevant documents and fees. All the given permits will remain in effect for the duration of their validity. The Ministry informed that the new rules will be implemented from April 1, 2021.

Centre launches scheme to issue 'All India Tourist Permit' online

The official statement issued by the ministry read, "The new set of rules, to be known as, 'All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021' has been published vide GSR 166 (E) dated 10 March 2021. The new rules will be applicable from 01 April 2021. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity."

The Ministry of Transport added, "the new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the States in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state Governments."

'New rules will promote tourism', says govt

The Central Government said that the new rules will promote tourism in a seamless way and will grow state revenues. The ministry informed that the measure was addressed at the 39th and 40th Transportation Development Council Meetings, and participants from the states praised and agreed with it. After the success of goods carriage vehicles under the National Permit Regime, the Ministry of Transport is now working to provide seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, the release added.

The travel and tourism industry in India has grown phenomenally in the last fifteen years. Domestic and international tourists have contributed to the development, the ministry noted. Also, the new rules will provide flexibility in the form of "authorization/permits" that are issued for three months or its multiples, but not for more than three years at a time. The Ministry affirmed, "This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism."