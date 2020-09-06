Telangana Vehicle Operators March To RTA Office; Demand Exemption From Motor Vehicle Tax

Car and bus operators on September 6 visited Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to demand exemption from the Motor Vehicle Tax during the COVID-19 lockdown. Syed Nizamuddin, President, Telangana State Cab and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) said that car and bus operators are suffering since lockdown as they are not able to pay taxes. They demanded that the government should issue a non-use order for the vehicles which were not in use during COVID-19 lockdown and should be exempted from taxes.

Exempt Motor Vehicle Tax during COVID-19

Speaking to an agency, Nizamuddin said, "How can we pay for vehicles that were not running? The government should understand our grievances and should issue a non-use order for the vehicles which were not running on the roads during the lockdown. We requested government in June for the same but the government dragged the matter and the tax has accumulated to Rs 1 lakh."

Nizamuddin added that all are willing to cooperate with the government by paying taxes for the vehicles which ran during the COVID-19 lockdown. "In return, we want to government to cut off the Motor Vehicle Tax imposed on the vehicles which have not been running," Nizamuddin said. Venkat Reddy, owner cum driver of a Maxi cab, said, "I have come from Nalgonda, I did not even have money to travel here, we will not be able to pay the taxes imposed during the lockdown period as we were not allowed to provide our services in that period."

Coronavirus tally in Telangana

So far Telangana has recorded 1,40,969 positive Coronavirus cases out of which 1,07,530 have recovered and 32,553 have succumbed. In the past 24 hours, 2574 cases and 9 deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is 32,553. The recovery rate in Telangana is 75.5 per cent, while it is 77.24 per cent in the country.

