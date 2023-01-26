Vehicular Movement Restored On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Vehicular movement was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday after remaining shut for more than 24 hours due to shooting stones and landslides at Panthyal, officials said.

"Traffic has been restored on the national highway from both sides," an official of the traffic control department said.

The official said that after stones and debris from landslides were removed from the road around 11 am, light motor vehicles were allowed to ply first.

The highway was closed due to shooting stones at Panthyal on Wednesday, which also forced the suspension of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ramban to Banihal towns.

