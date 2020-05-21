VP Venkaiah Naidu Asks All Countries To Unite To Isolate Nations That Support Terrorism

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday, on the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day, paid his tributes to all the brave sons and daughters of the country who sacrificed their lives to safeguard it from the evil of terrorism. The Vice President said that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and the biggest threat to global peace.

'Terrorism is the enemy of humanity'

He advised that all the countries must come together to isolate nations that support and abet terrorism in any form. "Fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone. It is the duty of every citizen to fight this evil. All Indians must always remain united to defeat the scourge of terrorism," added Vice President Naidu.

On Anti-Terrorism Day, I pay my tributes to all the brave sons and daughters, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland from the evil of terrorism. #AntiTerrorismDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 21, 2020

READ | Cabinet approves 'AtmaNirbhar' Bharat package after FM Sitharaman's 5-step announcement

READ | SpiceJet welcomes domestic air travel resumption, assures strict adherence to guidelines

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed across India every year on May 21. This day marks the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in the year 1991. Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated to spread the message of peace and humanity and to promote unity among the people.

READ | Malini Awasthi sends defamation notice to Congress member, demands unconditional apology

READ | BJP to initiate 'Maharashtra Bachao Andolan' against Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt from Friday