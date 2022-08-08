Venkaiah Naidu Emotional As Derek O'Brien Narrates VP's Early Personal Loss In Farewell

As the Members of Parliament on Monday bid farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu whose VP term ends on August 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien narrated a story of Naidu's early personal loss, making the VP emotional.

Giving a farewell speech to Venkaiah Naidu, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday said, "Just after independence in undivided Andhra Pradesh, those who owned agricultural land, how did they show how well off they are? (Thorugh) the number of pairs of bullocks you own. So if you owned two pairs of bullocks you were quite well off."

"One such family owned eight pairs of bullocks. So good so far. But one day, one of these animals they went totally nutty and the bullock attacked the lady in the stomach. The lady was carrying a baby— a one-year-old boy. The lady was taken to the hospital and she passed away. The child lost his mother at the age of one. This is your story, sir, of your early loss," Derek said in the house. Hearing this story, Venkaiah Naidu got emotional on being recounted the story of the loss of his mother at the age of one. "And from that early loss, you have done whatever you have done which we can find in not only in Wikipedia entries but in a glorious career you had," Derek added. The TMC MP also urged Naidu to write an autobiography.

'Remember the great food you served'

The TMC leader said, "You are the only Vice President who has served 4 terms of Rajya Sabha MP, visited all the Indian states including the all northeastern states." Derek further said that as the chairman of Rajya Sabha, Naidu always used to tell the government as well as the Opposition to talk and solve the issues. He congratulated Naidu for bringing productivity to the Rajya Sabha.

"Of all the happy things we remember is the great food you severed us and the great host you are. Equal credit must go to Mrs Naidu,” Derek O'Brien said.

'This is an emotional moment for the House': PM Modi

Hailing Naidu’s role in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi noted that he had the “fortune” to work closely with the former Vice President in the House. The Prime Minister said that he has seen Naidu working “devotedly” in all the roles that the latter took throughout his years in politics.

In his speech, PM Modi started by saying, “Today we are all present here to thank Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the conclusion of his tenure. This is a very emotional moment for this House. Several historic moments of the House are associated with your graceful presence”.

“...your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the VP & RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work,” he added. Further, appreciating his role as Speaker of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Rajya Sabha's productivity increased 70 per cent during Naidu's tenure" while noting that the house's attendance also increased during the veteran politician's tenure.