Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, Calls For Ideas To Better Society

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Wednesday, called on scientists, technology professionals, and entrepreneurs to come up with new ideas and innovations to produce knowledge wealth and economic riches for the advancement of humanity and the improvement of society. Naidu said the ultimate purpose of technology is to provide happiness to people's lives as he advocated for the creation of technologies that address people's pressing concerns and make their lives better and more comfortable at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021.

After inaugurating the event, the Vice President emphasised that the true promise of technology can only be realised when significant improvements are made in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, governance, and climate change. He urged the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 attendees to pay more attention to agriculture, asking them to use smart agro-tech solutions like precision agriculture, internet marketplaces, and artificial intelligence to assist and enhance agricultural output and incomes. Concerned about the negative effects of climate change on agriculture, the Vice President advocated for technological solutions to the problem.

VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for technological interventions in agriculture, education

VP Venkaiah Naidu praised the administration for focusing on using technology to alter governance systems. He said that the digitisation of processes had resulted in greater service delivery to the people. The Vice President expressed his hope that the Summit participants would share and discuss their ideas, experiences, and inventions for the greater welfare of humanity and the world.

The ultimate goal of technology is to bring happiness to people’s lives. #BTS2021 #BTS pic.twitter.com/t0fufnPcWW — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 17, 2021

The Vice President’s official Twitter account posted, “The real potential of technology as a tool gets unleashed when we can bring significant improvements in sectors such as agriculture, education in remote areas, access to basic services, healthcare and most importantly, climate change.”

“I urge scientists, technocrats and entrepreneurs to come out with new ideas and innovations for the progress of humanity and the betterment of society at large,” he added in another tweet.

India should focus more on developing a knowledge economy: VP Naidu

The Vice President said that the country should focus more on developing a knowledge economy, digitisation, and innovation in the coming days, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-word slogan of Reform, Perform, and Transform. According to an official statement, Vice President Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel for participating in the BTS-2021 via video conference. He also praised Karnataka for being at the forefront of India's IT revolution, and Bengaluru for becoming the preferred research and development hub for many of the world's biggest firms.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021 in Bengaluru today. #BTS2021 pic.twitter.com/rwIO2jWNIe — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 17, 2021

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @VPSecretariat/Twitter)