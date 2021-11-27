Marking that the Western Media is suffering from an 'indigestion' problem, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that India is the most secular country in the world. The Vice-President said that the Western media cannot digest the fact that the nation is on a rise and keeps criticising the Indian government on issues of secularism and free speech. 'We practice secularism because it's in the blood,' added Vice-President Naidu.

Vice President hails India's secularism practice, slams Western Media:

"There is a trend in Western media to run down the Indian government on issues of secularism, free speech. They cannot digest the fact that India is on the rise. Some of them suffering from indigestion. India is the most secular country in the world," added Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President was speaking at a book launch on ‘Democracy, Politics and Governance’ in Delhi.

"There are instances of individuals here and there... but as a whole, we practice secularism because it's in the blood, nerves and veins of Indians not because of this government or that government...Respecting all religions is our age-old practice," he added.

Vice-President on India's democracy and constitution:

"The functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the Constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agencies," said the Vice President during his Constitution Day address.

Constitution Day 2021:

November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day in India which is also known as 'Samvidhan Diwas'. The day is to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution was enacted on November 26, 1949, and it went into force on January 26, 1950. According to a government website, the Union ministry of social justice notified the Centre's plan to mark November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to promote constitutional ideas among citizens.

In 1947, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, India's first law minister in the Congress-led government, was chosen head of the constitution drafting committee and charged with authoring the country's new constitution.