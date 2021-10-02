Last Updated:

Venkaiah Naidu Lauds Rajya Sabha Staff for Supporting Kin Of Colleagues Who Died Of COVID

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu handed cheques to the kin of Secretariat staff who died of COVID-19 and praised their colleagues for making contributions

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, praised Secretariat staff for donating money to the families of those who died of COVID-19. He said that this action was in line with the Indian tradition of caring and helping in times of need.

The Indian Vice President handed out Rs 3.50 lakh cheques to families of six Secretariat officers and staff members who died of COVID in April and May this year. The Secretariat's gift of Rs 21 lakh to the family members of COVID victims was made possible by the contributions of the Secretariat's officials and personnel. 

The six Secretariat personnel who died as a result of COVID had worked at the office for 21 to 34 years. Naidu spoke with the deceased's family members, inquiring about their sources of income and whether or not all of the deceased's retirement benefits had been paid out. Speaking at the event, Naidu recalled the deceased's contributions and empathised with their families.

'Gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing': Venkaiah Naidu

The Chairman praised the Secretariat's officers and personnel for assisting the relatives of the deceased with financial support, saying that "this gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing in the hour of distress". Sukhvinder Singh, K Vijaya Kumar, Neel Kanth, Bhupendra Singh, Vijaya Laxmi Sharma, and Ashok Kumar Sahoo were among Rajya Sabha Secretariat personnel who died of COVID. Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, senior Secretariat officials, and family members of the deceased were present at the ceremony.

India' COVID-19 update: 24,354 new cases 

In the last 24 hours, India reported 24,354 new cases and 234 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active caseload stood at 2,73,889, the lowest in 197 days. Kerala has consistently had the greatest number of cases in the country.

On Friday, nearly 89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India. The Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available as part of the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is being used, but EUA approval from WHO is still pending.

