Venkaiah Naidu Says India Wants Everyone To Live In Peace & Not 'monopolise Power'

Without naming any country, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that India does not want to 'monopolise power like some countries are trying or tried earlier.' Speaking from Hyderabad, the Vice President also said that Indians only want everybody to live in peace & harmony. 'We don't want to attack any country,' added the Vice President.

Hyderabad | We don't want to attack any country.We don't want to monopolise power like some countries are trying or tried earlier. We don't want to become superpower to capture power & rule over others. We want everybody to live in peace & harmony: Vice President MV Naidu (01.04) pic.twitter.com/Ehxm5ukZZN — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

VP Venkaiah Naidu terms 'The Kashmir Files' as factual

Amid the mounting debate on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu raised questions over politicising the movie as he said that facts have been stated in The Kashmir Files. VP Naidu, who was speaking at a conference, took a jibe at the opposition political parties saying that they are trying to give political colour to the film while there is nothing political about it.

"Public has taken the documentation of the film The Kashmir files in a positive manner. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among the people and it has nothing to do with politics. Unfortunately, in our country, people have the tendency to politicise everything and make everything controversial," he said.

Further questioning whether the movie has a political angle at all, VP Naidu asserted that facts have been shown in the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier expressed his displeasure over the 'political conspiracy' in attempts to suppress the truth portrayed in The Kashmir Files. Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala had criticised the leader for his statement, questioning the support of the BJP MPs, at the time of the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide, to the VP Singh government. The latest instance was of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocking BJP leaders for posting the posters of The Kashmir Files, and asked them to do some productive work.