Language Should Not Be Seen From The Prism Of Community Or Religion: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 100th All India Oriental Conference (AIOC) in Nagpur on Friday. Speaking at the session, Naidu said the Sanskrit language should be taught in the simpler form so that it reaches to the wider readers.

The Vice President said that any language should not be seen from the prism of community or religion and added that ancient literature like Vedas, Upanishads are not restricted, there is access to all.

Advises teaching in regional language

The inaugural session was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra's Minister of Energy, Dr.Nitin Raut. Emphasizing the need to revise the Indian Education System of India, Venkaiah Naidu appealed that primary education should be taught in a regional language only.

The All India Oriental Conference that will last for three days has been organised by KaviKuluguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) to address the subjects related to Oriental learning for research, based on the field of Indian literature essentially on the Sanskrit literature. 111 books on Sanskrit literature were also published digitally during this conference.

The first AIOC was organised in 1999 in Shimla. A national Book exhibition is also held at this conference. Mahakavi Kalidas Sanskrit Vrati National Award will also be distributed to the noted researchers in Sanskrit Literature.

'Peace required for progress'

While addressing the AIOC, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also said that peace is necessary for progress as it has been proven that violence has not solved any issues. He disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles over CAA and NRC saying that if someone wants to oppose any measure, then they should "burn the idea" behind that instead of engaging in physical violence.

"We have to see to it that we as a nation develop a positive attitude, leave negativism, stop affliction, destruction and move towards construction...that should be the attitude of everybody," he said.

