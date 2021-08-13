Venkaiah Naidu To Take Action Against Unruly Opposition MPs Over Ruckus In Rajya Sabha

In a significant development, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is likely to take action against the unruly behaviour of the Opposition MPs in the Upper House. Sources told Republic TV that Naidu is looking into past precedents and actions of the Opposition MPs who engaged in disruptions during the Monsoon session and is deliberating on either handing over the matter to a privilege committee or forming a new committee/panel to take action.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia told Republic TV, "We should leave it to the wisdom of the chair of the house to take appropriate action. The dignity of the parliament and the women marshals needs to be preserved. I am sure the House will take care of this. This is the demand of everyone, not just a segment of the country."

Parliament ruckus tapes shock nation

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir came to an end on Wednesday, August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos with Opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

Videos of the ruckus in the Upper House were accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, August 12. Dressed in white, a woman marshal was seen trying to keep the woman Parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. In total, 30 Marshals were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women while 18 were men. Moreover, according to the RS report, male marshals were choked and strangled by CPI(M) MP Kareem. The Government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of the woman marshal in the Parliament.

RS Chairman breaks down

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was forced to conclude sine die, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. Speaking about the ruckus in the Upper House, Naidu expressed anguish over the behaviour of several Opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

"The seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and I am disturbed to see some members sat on the table and I have no words to express my anguish," Naidu said as he teared up, adding that he had suffered sleepless nights over the disturbances.