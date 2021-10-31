Venkaiah Naidu Underscores Importance Of Modernising Agriculture For Country's Progress

On Saturday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of the rural sector in the country's progress, saying that it is inexorably related to farmers' well-being. He praised farmers for standing shoulder to shoulder with other frontline heroes throughout the pandemic and securing the country's record foodgrain output. VP Naidu said that their selfless service was unforgettable.

At a function organised by Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham at Swarna Bharath Trust in Delhi, he presented awards to farmers, extension officials, and journalists for their contributions to the field of agriculture, saying that recognising and rewarding meritorious people is part of Indian culture. It motivates not just the award recipients, but also others to strive for greater success. He praised Indian farmers for seeking to adopt modernized ways and for their performance in feeding millions of people, describing agriculture as a 'Yagna.

VP Naidu praises farmers, launches farming books and talks on rural economy

“Agriculture is the sacred sacrifice that converts the essence of the soil into food that can be used for survival. Agriculture is not just about growing crops. Even protecting the environment. Feeders should focus on the environment as well as water conservation.”

Vice President Naidu encouraged farmers to pay special attention to environmental conservation. In this sense, he recommended every farmer prioritise tree planting and water conservation. He asserted that at a time when science and technology are carrying the world forward, agriculture cannot afford to fall behind and must adopt current scientific procedures. Agriculture's profitability is not only the responsibility of the government. To enable the farmer to reap the benefits of modernity, all stakeholders must step forward. The Vice President also encouraged educated youth to pursue an interest in agriculture and to assist farmers with technical assistance.

VP Naidu calls for modernization of farming in India

The VP also urged the private sector to step forward and invest in farm modernization. He emphasised the importance of a broader discourse on agricultural modernisation, saying that scientists, policymakers, and the media should take the lead on this issue. On this occasion, the Vice President also launched agricultural-related books. He had already toured a modern agricultural equipment display. Yadlapati Venkateswara Rao was praised by the Vice President for not only putting out Rythu Nestham monthly magazine to educate farmers for the past 17 years, but also for establishing prizes

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu presenting awards to farmers, extension officials and journalists for their contribution to the field of agriculture at a function organised by Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham at Swarna Bharath Trust in Vijayawada today. pic.twitter.com/DzS2LsVnYq — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2021

(IMAGE: Twitter - VPSecretariat)