Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has asserted that "all languages are important" and people must try to promote other languages. Speaking at News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Naidu stated that people must try to speak languages which are "dominant" in the country. He underscored that people will be "more comfortable" and have "more opportunities" if they learn more languages.

In his address, Venkaiah Naidu stressed that people should be allowed to speak in their mother tongue as they understand and articulate themselves in their mother tongue better. Highlighting the importance of mother tongue, Venkaiah Naidu said, "The mother tongue is like eyesight. Other languages like English are spectacles. If you have eyesight, spectacles will work. If you don’t have eyesight, Ray-Ban se bhi kuch aayega nahi."

'People should be allowed to speak in mother tongue'

Venkaiah Naidu said, "People understand their mother tongue better, easily and they are able to articulate it better in their mother tongue. That's why wherever I go, I stress that people should be allowed to speak in their mother tongue." Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that he told members of the Rajya Sabha to speak in the language of their choice when he became the chairman of the upper house of Parliament. He said that he is not against the English language. However, his preference is always for "mother tongue, then brother tongue and then other any other tongue."

