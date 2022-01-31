Last Updated:

Venkatesh Prasad Says 'welcome To Karma Cafe' As Canadian PM Trudeau Goes Into Hiding

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location due to concerns from protests against the country's COVID-19 mandates.

Venkatesh Prasad

Image: AP/PTI/ANI


After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved from Ottawa with his family over the intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has voiced his opinion on the situation. Pointing to the Canadian PM, the former Indian fast bowler said that they get what they deserve. The cricketer's response comes as Trudeau had expressed his support for the farmers' demonstrations in India, last year.

Prasad responded to a tweet on the news of Canada's PM Justin Trudeau moving to a secret location amid protests against the country's COVID rules. Earlier today, using, "cafe analogy," Prasad said, "Welcome to Karma Cafe. There are no menus here. You get served what you deserve. How much ever-powerful you are you will get dished." His Tweet received a positive response from people who remarked that the government should talk to the protesters and not hide.

'Karma strikes back', Indians react to Trudeau moving to a secret location

Many Indians took to social media and said that the Canadian PM is getting his comeuppance for his support to the over-a-year-long farmers' protests in India. Earlier, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also took a dig at the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, stating that the Canadian Prime Minister should have remembered that karma has the capacity to strike back harshly before "poking his nose" into India's internal affairs.

Major Surendra Poonia also shared a tweet on the situation stating, "Karma Strikes Back", as truckers' protests in Canada intensified, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family fled to a secret location owing to security concerns. Major Poonia further stated that the Canadian PM backed tractors on Delhi's highways, and now he's suffering the same problem in his own nation.

What is happening in Ottawa?

Tens of thousands of truckers and other protestors gathered in Ottawa on Saturday to demand an end to the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. Children, parents, as well as the elderly, all were among the attendees, ANI reported.

Some of the demonstrators were also seen dancing on the iconic war memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, causing Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand and Canada's top soldier, Gen. Wayne Eyre, to denounce them. Anita Anand said that the behaviour that they see is beyond reprehensible.

