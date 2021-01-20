'Very Strong Potential For India And US To Work Together': Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State nominee said that India and US have "very strong" potential to work together. PM Narendra Modi has been a "very strong" promoter of renewable energy and different technologies. On Tuesday, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at his nomination confirmation hearing Blinken said that India has been a bipartisan success story of our successful administrations, which has deepened corporation of both the countries in several ways, ANI reported.

"India has been a bipartisan success story of our successive administrations. It started towards the end of the Clinton administration... During the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation on defence procurement and information sharing and the Trump administration carried that forward including its concept of Indo-Pacific and to make sure we were working with India so that no country in the region including China could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism. There are many ways we can deepen that cooperation that successive administrations have put us on," he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He also added that Prime Minister Modi has been a very strong advocate of renewable energy, different technologies and there is very strong potential for India and US to work together. Also, Climate is one area that has a lot of promise and necessity. Blinken's hearing comes ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take oath as the 46th president of the United States.

Antony Blinken as the US Secretary of State

In November, US President-elect Biden nominated Antony Blinken,58, longest-serving foreign policy advisers, as Secretary of State to serve in his administration. Blinken has been advising Biden on foreign policy for years.

(With ANI Inputs)