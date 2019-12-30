Very Upset, Feel Betrayed: Sanjay Raut's Brother Confirms Shiv Sena Discord Over Cabinet

Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has confirmed that he was miffed with Shiv Sena over the snub as far as the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion is concerned. Moreover claimed that apart from him, other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik are upset with the party, thus skipped the oath-taking ceremony held on Monday. Even Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut refrained from attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Thackeray-led government. Sanjay Raut's brother told Republic that he felt 'betrayed' by the party. Further said that he would speak on his decision soon, after the refusal to offer him a cabinet position.

Sunil Raut told Republic, "I'm very upset with the party. Not just me, but also there are other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik who did not attend the oath-taking ceremony. They are upset, even angry with the party's decision. It feels like our people (Shiv Sena) betrayed us. Soon I will speak up on my decision." However, in a contradictory statement, Sanjay Raut dissing the reports on Monday afternoon had said, "Those are rubbish reports. I and my family has always stood for the party."

Sanjay Raut who is a close friend of the Thackeray family and is Sena's official spokesperson missed witnessing Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who was sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections and is one of the youngest Cabinet Ministers.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Earlier in the day, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. This final list was finalised by the CM on Sunday.

Shiv Sena Ministers:

Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Shankarrao Gadakh, Abdul Sattar (MoS), Shamburaj Desai (MoS), Bachu Kadu (MoS), Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar (MoS)

NCP Ministers

Ajit Pawar (Dy Chief Minister), Dilip Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Nawab Malik, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Ahwad, Balasaheb Patil, Dattatreya Bharne (MoS), Aditi Tatkare (MoS), Sanjay Bansode (MoS), Prajakt Tanpure (MoS).

Congress Ministers:

Ashok Chavan, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Aslam Sheikh, KC Padvi, Satej Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. This was preceded by an 80-hour CM stint by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress after a fallout with BJP over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post.

