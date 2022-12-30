Last Updated:

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Condoles Demise Of PM Modi's Mother Heeraben

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, and said losing one's mother is the most painful event in life.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
LK Advani

Image: ANI/PTI


Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, and said losing one's mother is the most painful event in life.

"Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all," Advani said in a statement.  Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing condolences, Advani said,"Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life." . PTI JTR  DV DV

READ | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoles PM Modi's mother Heeraben's demise
READ | 'A big grief': Maharashtra CM Shinde pays tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben
READ | World leaders offer heartfelt condolences to PM Modi over demise of mother Heeraben
READ | 'Your Mother like our Mother': Mamata to PM Modi after his mother Heeraben's demise

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT