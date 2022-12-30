Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Condoles Demise Of PM Modi's Mother Heeraben

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, and said losing one's mother is the most painful event in life.

"Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all," Advani said in a statement. Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing condolences, Advani said,"Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life." . PTI JTR DV DV