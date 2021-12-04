Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away Aged 67

Senior journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday at the age of 67, his daughter and comedian Mallika Dua confirmed on her Instagram handle. Vinod Dua was admitted to the hospital for a while due to illness. His cremation will take place in Delhi on Sunday, Mallika informed.

"Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mon, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up to the wall," she wrote.

"The cremation will take place on December 5 at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon," Mallika added while sharing a picture of the veteran journalist.

In a heartfelt note, Mallika Dua added: "There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing “mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi”"

"The most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy. An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda"

Mallika had earlier informed that her father is in ICU and his condition was "beyond critical". Vinod Dua's wife Padmavati Dua died due to COVID-19 in June.

Vinod Dua's life and career

Born on March 11, 1954, Vinod Dua's early upbringing was in the refugee colonies of Delhi. In his formative years, he took part in a number of singing and debate events. After earning his Master's degree in Literature from the University of Delhi, Vinod Dua made his first television appearance in Doordarshan's youth program Yuva Manch. He also anchored Yuv Jan, a youth show for the youth of Jaipur, Muzaffarpur, and Raipur for SITE (Satellite Instructional Television Experiment) in 1975.

The same year, he started hosting Jawan Tarang, a youth-based program telecasted on Amritsar TV, until 1980. He also anchored Janvani, a show where common people got a chance to directly question ministers in 1985. He also anchored the show Tasveer-e-Hind, which aired on DD3 Media.

In 1981, Vinod Dua also began anchoring Aap Ke Liye which he kept doing until 1984. After an election analysis on Doordarshan in 1984, his career received a boost and he got a chance to anchor several election analysis programmes for several other channels.

In 1996, he became the first electronic journalist to receive Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. In Match 1998, VInad anchored Sony TV's show Chunav Chunati. He was linked with Sahara TV from 2000 to 2003. Vinod also used to host Zaika India Ka, a program on a Hindi TV channel in which he travelled across the cities and tasted several dishes from the roadside dhabas.

He was bestowed with the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008. In 2017, Mumbai Press Club awarded him RedInk Award for his lifetime achievement in journalism.