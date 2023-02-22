Veteran Kannada Actor Anant Nag All Set To Join BJP In Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag is all set to join the BJP at the party office in Bengaluru today, February 22, ahead of the Karnataka polls.

Nag has been quite active in politics in addition to being an actor. He served in the J. H. Patel administration as a minister, MLC, and MLA. He was Bangalore's Minister for Urban Development.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Janata Dal (secular) in the Bengaluru assembly election for the Chamarajpet constituency in 2004. He competed against S. M. Krishna, the former chief minister of Karnataka from the Indian National Congress.

In 2020, Nag had said that it is very easy to play the role of a politician on screen and it was only after he got into politics he realised how 'difficult' it is to be a politician.

He left politics after he got busy with films.

The multi-lingual KGF actor has been a part of over 300 movies, including 200 Kannada films as well as Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and English films.

The 74-year-old actor is the brother of the late Shankar Nag of ‘Malgudi Days‘ fame.