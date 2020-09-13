Veteran Madan Sharma Hits Back At Raut Over Background Jibe, Questions MP's 'information'

Madan Sharma, the 62-year-old ex-Navy veteran who was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers, rebuked party MP Sanjay Raut for his comments on his professional background and asked if taking up another job after leaving the forces is wrong.

Sharma, who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held CM Uddhav Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants — which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sharma said, "Sanjay Raut likes to jump in middle. He is not getting proper information. What happens if I have left the Indian Navy as a technical officer and joined the merchant navy to earn for my family. I served in the Indian Navy for 15 years and he couldn't find that in my background. What is wrong if I take up another job after I leave the forces?"

He reiterated his observation that law and order situation in Maharashtra has deteriorated and asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign if he cannot restore control.

"The law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra is sliding down. I request to the Chief Minister, if you cannot handle law and order, please resign and give someone else chance. Let the people of Maharashtra select the party and elect the CM."

Sanjay Raut's shocking defiance amid backlash

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut tried to defend the attack on the ex-navy veteran and said that the incident was not government-sponsored. He also took a jibe at defence minister Rajnath Singh who spoke to Sharma over the phone, stating that if the Chief Minister is defamed, people will get enraged.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also questioned the silence of Singh on previous such incidents and added that it is wrong to blame the government.

"There was an attack on a person who worked in the Merchant Navy. I saw that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is taking interest in this issue, let him. If you are a citizen and defame the Chief Minister, then people will get enraged. If such things are told, then attacks can happen – be it you or me. When veterans got attacked in UP, that time Rajnath Singh did not take any action," he said.

Further, condemning the incident he said, "So what if they are from Shiv Sena? They did not ask us and attack. Why blame the government. I condemn any attack on any innocent, but one must maintain peace in society."

Madan Sharma was attacked by a group of Shiv Sena workers over satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi which he had forwarded on a WhatsApp group.

The BJP has targetted the ruling alliance over the incident which comes on the heels of an already supercharged political environment with the government under scrutiny over its feud with Kangana Ranaut, handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

