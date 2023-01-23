Veterans Fume As Cong MP Digvijaya Insults Armed Forces, Seeks Proof For Surgical Strikes

Indian Armed forces veterans on Monday slammed Indian Nation Congress after the party's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh questioned the Pulwama attack and sought proof for the surgical strikes against Pakistan.

Speaking to Republic, Major General KK Sinha (retd)," Our own supposed to be a veteran politician Digvijaya Singh now questioning the armed forces. They can do anything in the political domain but they are targeting security forces, this is a sinister design...They are siding with Pakistan."

Another Army veteran, Major General Rajan Kochhar (Retd), called Digvijaya Singh a maverick leader of the Congress party and noted that this is not the first time he is making such a statement.

"I don't think we should not give much attention to this man. What is his source of information? He has absolutely no idea," Maj Gen Kochhar said.

'Unnecessary attempt to erode credibility of Armed forces': Maj Gen GD Bakshi

Retired Major General GD Bakshi said that it is an unnecessary attempt to erode the credibility and respectability of armed forces, which strictly sticks to the truth.

"After the surgical strikes, detailed briefings were given by security forces. If somebody still questions, the air headquarters of the Indian Army or Air Force, I can only feel very sad and sorry. It is an unnecessary attempt to erode the credibility and respectability of the Armed forces. We have been known to strictly stick to the truth. There is no room for fakery," he said.

Group Capt MJ Augustine Vinod VSM (Retd) condemned the Congress MP's remarks. "We (Armed forces) don't have a political leaning, The only leaning we have is our country and armed forces...It is something very very sad."

Congress insults Armed Forces again

Addressing a public gathering in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, there every vehicle is being checked. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. To date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also insulted the armed forces by doubting the surgical strikes and said no proof was given. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," Singh stated.