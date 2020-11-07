Veterans In Bengaluru Demand Arnab's Release, Condemn The Actions Of The Maharashtra Govt

Veterans and former servicemen in Bengaluru staged a protest on Saturday against the shocking arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, raising their voice against the actions of the Maharashtra Government.

"Arnab is a nationalist who always supports the good, he tapes those who do wrong things. He is a brave person who reports and fights for the correct things. This incident which happened was the worst scene that the nation saw. They had no other point to arrest him so they opened an old closed case. And when they were asked they had no reason behind his arrest," said one of the veterans protesting at the site.

"We are ex-servicemen here. We all know Arnab Goswami is a famous journalist in India. Our association today has come out in support of him. He is the son of a former serviceman. We condemn the actions of the Maharashtra Government. Arnab Goswami is an honest journalist, he is a nationalist. Our protests will only grow stronger till the time Arnab Goswami is not released," said another veteran.

Arnab case update

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami after which he was manhandled, dragged, shoved into the police van and was taken to Alibaug Police station. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case that had actually been closed and then 'reopened' without the court's permission.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is hearing Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea after he spent two days in judicial custody. Lawyer Harish Salve has argued that the Alibag magistrate refusing to grant police custody itself established that the arrest was illegal. He highlighted that the court permission had not been taken to reopen the 2018 abetment to suicide case, amid numerous other moves to target Republic in a blatant witch-hunt.

Salve noted, "There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. This whole thing is mala fide".

