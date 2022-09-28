Veterans Laud India’s Next CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan; Say He's The ‘Right Man For The Job’

Eight months after the demise of the former Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter accident, the government appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan as the second CDS on September 28, Wednesday. Defence Experts expressed consensus, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was the right choice and that he will be able to successfully synergise the jointness of the three forces.

Significantly, India lost CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defencemen, in a tragic incident involving a helicopter crash that unfolded on the outskirts of Coonoor. A Mi5V17 chopper carrying them from Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed near a cloud-.

‘Right man for the job’

Maj Gen K K Sinha (Retd), stating the appointment as the right choice, said it’s important because the role of the Indian Army now is not only restricted to the frontiers but also the Indo-Pacific and Indian ocean. “He is a highly capable officer. He is the right choice because of his rich experience in command, staff and also he has been an instructor, which is very important. The Indian Army is no longer confined to the frontiers which we generally talk about, the western theatre and the Northern command. The Armed forces in India have got a larger responsibility to play into the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region and especially at this juncture, his appointment will be able to synergise the jointness of three services.”

CDS Lt Gen Chauhan will also provide continuity to where former CDS Rawat left off said Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd), “He is a thorough professional and General Chauhan is the best choice that I can think of at that moment. He was the DGMO with him (Late Lt Gen and former CDS Bipin Rawat). He was the eastern army commander. He knows his (Late Lt Gen and former CDS Bipin Rawat) mind very well. Chauhan is a fantastic man, a good choice and knows what is required of the services and is senior to all three chiefs,” and also pointed out he will take forward the modernisation, theaterisation and indigenisation of the Armed forces.

The primary role of the CDS is to take the Army, Navy and the Airforce together and Lt Gen Chauhan has the capability to bring the jointness among the Tri-Services said Maj Gen Harsha Kakkar (Retd), “The Government has selected the right individual. It doesn’t make much of a difference whether you are from the Army, Navy or Air Force. Your role is to integrate the three forces, bring them together, enhance the jointness and operational content, and create the theatre command which has basically been the mandate for the CDS. So, no matter if you are from the Army, Navy, Air Force, your task has been laid out and you have to carry the three service chiefs with you. You are the first among the equals. General Chauhan has the ability of moving together as a team. He is a team man.”

India’s 2nd CDS: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan

India on September 28 appointed Lt Gen Anil Chauhan as the CDS. A highly decorated officer, he had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

IMAGE: ANI / @GeneralKKSinha, @kakar_harsha - TWITTER