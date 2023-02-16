CM Stalin Remains Silent Over Killing Of Soldier By DMK Workers

The M.K. Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government remains silent over the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, February 15. A DMK leader identified as Chinnasamy and nine others allegedly attacked the soldier and his brother over a minor issue on February 8.

The entire row erupted when the soldier got into a heated argument with the DMK leader Chinnasamy over washing clothes near a tank. Following this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, allegedly attacked the soldier and his brother, Prabhakar.

The soldier was admitted to a government hospital in critical condition and died on Wednesday. According to sources, the DMK leader behind the killing of jawan slipped away from the Krishnagiri district and stayed in Kolar with his relatives, hiding from the state police. The police got hold of him on Wednesday.

Under the ruling of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, it's not a first incident of a soldier being assaulted by the DMK leaders. Earlier, a DMK leader reached the home of a CRPF officer and threatened his parents over a conflict of ideology on a social media platform.

Reactions to delay in arrest of DMK leader

Col. Shailendra Singh, while speaking to Republic Media Network, said, "We will bring the change so that no more army personnel are attacked when they are back home. After the killing of a soldier, there was a deliberate and directed delay in arrest by the DMK government. The accused was escorted to slip away from the police."

"We want strict actions to be taken against the DMK leader or the Army will come down to protest seeking justice for Lance Naik Prabhu. We feel sad for the people of Tamil Nadu as they are governed by the DMK government. They need to wake up."

While speaking to Republic Media Network, over the delay in the arrest of the accused DMK leader, the superintendent of police, Krishnagiri district, said, "In this case, there's no political angle involved. Chinnasamy is the main accused in the case. No political workers are involved in this case as the victim and the accused were relatives."